Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar will never be seen as a contestant on THIS show, here's why!

New Delhi: As we all know that Bollywood producer Karan Johar will be hosting the first six weeks of Bigg Boss OTT on Voot Select and so when asked how would he react if given a change to be part of the show as a contestant.

KJo who himself is an avid follower of the Bigg Boss show was seen taking a backseat when it comes to being a conestant on this reality show.

Sharing his views, he said, “Six weeks inside the house? I can’t stay without my phone for even an hour. Just imagine how many things I will miss out on in just one hour. Oh My Gosh, I don’t even want to get started.”

For the unversed, as per the rules, no contestant can take any communication device with him/her into the house. So come what may, Karan will never be seen as a contestant in this reality show.

KJo will anchor the drama for the six week run of "Bigg Boss OTT", which premieres on August 8. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

"Bigg Boss OTT", which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks and exit from the show.