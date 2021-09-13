Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana shares THIS adorable post after eviction from show!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana was evicted from the Karan Johar-hosted show on the latest Sunday Ka Vaar episode. After coming out of the BB house, Moose seems to be missing her best buddies Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

The 20-year-old influencer on Sunday shared a sweet collage of her pictures with Nishant and Pratik on her Instagram stories. She captioned the picture saying, "Teyde hain par mere hain (They may be crooked but they're mine)"

Check out her post:

In the elimination round, it was revealed that Neha Bhasin and Moose Jattana had received the least votes from audiences. To decide who would leave the show, Bigg Boss asked contestants to vote for the person they want to see in the finale.

While Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal voted for Neha, only Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhat sided with Moose. This led to her getting evicted from the house.

Bigg Boss OTT is hosted by Karan Johar and streams on Voot. The show is currently in its final week with the housemates fighting for the trophy.