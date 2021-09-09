हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar to enter BB house as special guests

 Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar will enter the Bigg Boss house and interact with contestants during the 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode.

Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar to enter BB house as special guests
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT’s 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode will see siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar entering the house as special guests.

Neha and Tony will be playing different games with the housemates and talking about their favourite connections. The singers will also be interacting with the host Karan Johar.

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar are already in the news as their new song 'Kanta Laga' has been released. This song has been making a splash on the internet as soon as it came out.

As all contestants are playing single now with no connection, it would be more intriguing to see the reactions of the housemates and whom Neha and Tony choose as their favourite ones.

Meanwhile, in the recent episodes, Bigg Boss announced the nomination task in which the already safe contestants - Nishant and Raqesh got the power to give any two nominated contestants a disadvantage right in the beginning of the task, and the decision had to be taken with "Apsi Sehemati" (mutual agreement).

After several disagreements, finally, the two nominated Neha and Pratik. It was shocking for Pratik to know that Raqesh had taken his name, Pratik got angry with Raqesh but that was his decision. Finally Neha, Pratik, Moose, Divya and Shamita were nominated.

'Bigg Boss OTT' is streaming on Voot.

