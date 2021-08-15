हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss OTT: Nominated contestant Urfi Javed goes a notch higher, creates dress out of garbage bags!

This year’s Bigg Boss OTT is definitely going over the top as the contestants are doing things which we have never seen before. 

New Delhi: This year’s Bigg Boss OTT is definitely going over the top as the contestants are doing things which we have never seen before. 

One of the contestants Urfi Javed who is known as one of the most entertaining contestants of the house has now created a DIY dress for herself and that too from garbage bags. 
Yes, you read that right!

Urfi who is known for making her own outfits, has now created a dress for herself which has now gone viral on social media.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Urfi is getting rave reviews from the audience for her creativity as this might be beneficial for her on long run as she is in the nomination and might get saved for her creativity and entertainment in the house. 

For the unversed, five contestants are nominated for first week’s elimination round. The contestants include- Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat, Mosse Jattana and Urfi Javed. Earlier, it was Divya Agarwal who was nominated in place of Urfi as she had no connection in the house. Later, Bigg Boss gave the male contestants a chance to swap their connection if they want, to which Zeeshan Khan pressed the buzzer and chose Divya over Urfi, due to which Divya got saved from nomination and Urfi got into elimination. 

 

