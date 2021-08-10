Bigg Boss OTT: Pavitra Punia reacts to ex Pratik Sehajpal calling their relationship ‘toxic’

New Delhi: The Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT has started garnering controversies since the day of its release. Contestant Pratik Sehajpal made some shocking comments on his past relationship with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia. He called himself and Pavitra as ‘aggressive’, which led to their relationship turning ‘toxic’.

“I was in a relationship with Pavitra but it ended because we both are very aggressive and then it got toxic,” Pratik said on the Bigg Boss OTT stage.

Now Pavitra has reacted to his comment and told a media outlet that she refrains from talking about people who do not exist in her life. “I don't want to comment on this. God bless him. People who don't exist in my life, I don't talk about them,” the actress told ETimes. Pavitra is currently dating Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant, actor Eijaz Khan. The two often share posts with each other on their social media.

On being asked if she is watching Bigg Boss OTT, the actress replied, “I haven't seen yesterday's episode yet. But I think I will watch BB when it comes on TV and that too if I get the time. My brother is a big fan of the show, he watches it. I am glad that I was part of the show in the last season."

Since the Bigg Boss OTT release, Pratik Sehajpal has been hogging the limelight either for his comment on ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia to his fights with Shamita Shetty and later Divya Agarwal.

Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Karan Nath, Mosse Jattana, and Akshara Singh are also part of the reality TV show, which can be watched live 24x7 on the Voot app.