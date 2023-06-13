Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Confirmed Contestants List Revealed, Check Full List

New Delhi: Staying true to its theme of 'Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss', JioCinema revealed all 13 contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' before the much-anticipated launch on June 17 – a first in Bigg Boss history. Breaking the norm, JioCinema treated fans to a sneak peek of this season's lineup, bringing them closer to the action and allowing them to decide who has won their hearts.

The platform dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house, unveiling their journey with alias names of 'Astro Baby', 'Hero No', 'Insaan', 'One Piece', 'Womaniya', 'Superstar', 'Theekhi Puri', and 'Heroine', to name a few.

Keeping janta the asli boss, this season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' promises to be never-seen-before with 24-hour live nonstop entertainment and multi-cam action!

Brace yourself for entertainment and drama like never before, 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2' starts June 17th only on JioCinema!