Akshara Singh

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh fight over ‘namak ka dabba!’

Big Boss OTT has become the talk-of-the-town ever since it has been launched. The show is grabbing all the limelight since Day 1. 

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh fight over 'namak ka dabba!'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Big Boss OTT has become the talk-of-the-town ever since it has been launched. The show is grabbing all the limelight since Day 1. 

In the latest episode, we will be witnessing Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh getting into an ugly fight and that too over a very petty issue.  

Yes, you read that right. The two can be seen fighting over where the container of salt was kept. The matter gets serious and the two can be seen yelling at the top of their voices. While other inmates including Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal were seen trying to calm their temper.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

While the house is getting crazier day by day, netizens were furious over the issue and even went on calling Shamita as an irritating person. 

For the unversed, actress Urfi Javed became the first contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' on Sunday Ka Vaar episode. 

Urfi, who is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2', is very upset with her eviction. 

In the one week that the show has aired, housemates are still trying to understand each other and see who they gel with.
'Bigg Boss OTT' is hosted by Karan Johar. It streams on Voot Select.

 

