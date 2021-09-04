Bigg Boss OTT written updates: Nia Sharma exits the house after much drama, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty shocked

New Delhi: Popular television actress Nia Sharma, who made a smashing entry as a wildcard contestant in the Bigg Boss OTT house as wildcard entry, has exited the show. Yes, you read that right. Nia, who added the right amount of all that needed drama in the house with her entry as 'Boss Lady', was seen interacting with each and every housemate in the house. And it had started to get intriguing to see how she was spicing things up in the house, by adding all sorts of twists and excitement.

Nia was seen giving advice to almost everyone, including Pratik Sehajpal. She was seen hugging Pratik and advising him to ignore racial comments. "Whosoever calls you Nepali, Chinese, f*** them all, just f*** them, I swear you are very cute, very hot and very good looking."

She was also seen telling Raqesh Bapat and Milind Gaba to improve their performance and voice their opinions.

Nia, as Boss Lady, was seen contestants do some fun activities in order to win gold coins. At the end of the game, Millind Gaba-Akshara Singh, Nishant Bhat-Muskan Jattana and Pratik Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin had the maximum coins with them.

Meanwhile, at one point of time, Neha was seen getting upset with Pratik as she accused him of being too cosy with Nia. And just when the housemates had started to think about making a connection with Nia, the 'Jamai Raja' star packed her bag and left the show. Bigg Boss spilled the beans and announced that it was time for Nia to leave as she was just a guest. This left everyone, including Pratik, Neha and Shamita in a state of shock. While exiting through the main gate, Nia told the housemates that she had the best time with them in the house.

No wonder Neha's exit from the show barely a few hours after her entry is surely going to disappointed not only her fans but all BB buffs.