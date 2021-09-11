Bigg Boss OTT day 32 written updates: Pratik Sehajpal gets 'ticket to finale' task cancelled

New Delhi: As Bigg Boss OTT nears its finale, contestants were all charged up for the second day of the 'ticket to finale' task in the latest episode. However, they were left all disappointed after Bigg Boss announced that the task had been cancelled, courtesy Pratik Sehajpal.

All the contestants of the show were given a chance to secure their position by saving their jar which was filled with water. In order to win, Pratik drops Raqesh's jar just after the buzzer sound. He didn't even wait for Raqesh to hold it in his hand. Moose Jattana, who was the sanchalak for this round, decided to disqualify him, as a result. Bigg Boss soon reiterates that her decision will be the final one.

However, Pratik doesn't accept Moose decision and reasons that he didn't break any rule. As a result, he revolts and decides not to go inside the house as a mark of protest. Since Pratik continues with his protest and doesn't accept being disqualified, Bigg Boss announced that the task has been disqualified. BB even compares Pratik to a child who doesn't let anyone win if he loses.

Divya Agarwal then lashed out at Pratik and said that it's because of him that others did not get a chance to compete for the finale. This leads to a massive fight between the two contestants. Later, Neha speaks to Pratik and makes him realise how he was wrong. After this, Pratik apologises to the housemates.

In the meantime, Shamita and Raqesh also have an intense discussion. She asks Raqesh if he wants to work on their relationship and the latter responds that their worlds are very different. Shamita says she is not dying to be with him and that she doesn’t want to be with a confused man.

Later, she is seen speaking to Neha and Pratik about how she feels Raqesh is not the right man for her. She even asks them to stop her from getting close to Raqesh.