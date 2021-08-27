हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zeeshan Khan

Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan shares shocking pictures of scratch marks after his eviction!

The whole Bigg Boss OTT house was seen in utter shock after Zeeshan Khan was evicted following his fight with Pratik Sehajpal.   

Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan shares shocking pictures of scratch marks after his eviction!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Zeeshan Khan

New Delhi: Actor Zeeshan Khan was recently evicted from Bigg Boss OTT after his massive physical altercation with Pratik Sehajpal - this left all housemates shocked. Soon after the eviction, Zeeshan took to Instagram to share pictures of the injuries, marks, bruises he received from the fight. In the pictures, he's seen shirtless with red marks on his chest and his wrist.

Check out Zeeshan Khan's post:

 

After the fight, as a punishment, he evicted Zeeshan from the show. He was asked by the Bigg Boss to leave the Bigg Boss OTT house immediately for getting physical with Pratik. 

The whole house was seen in utter shock while some were extremely sorry over the exit, others tried to clarify their point. 

Divya blamed Pratik and Nishant for Zeeshan’s exit and started crying over it. Neha was also seen crying over her friend’s exit from the show. 

While the house was divided into two groups, there were few people who blamed Pratik and Nishant for the incident, Nishant took a stand for his friend and spoke that Zeeshan made a mistake.

