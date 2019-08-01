close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arshi Khan

Bigg Boss star Arshi Khan turns music video producer

She shot to fame with the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2017.

Bigg Boss star Arshi Khan turns music video producer
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Model-actress Arshi Khan of "Bigg Boss" fame has now turned a music video producer.

"I`m acting in, directing and producing video of a song titled `Saah mere`. I`m really excited about it. I have special love and emotion for music in my life," said Arshi.

"Producing a song of my own is an achievement for me. Singer Yash Wadali will sing the song," she added.

She shot to fame with the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2017.

Later, she also featured in television shows like "Ishq Mein Marjawan", "Meri Hanikarak Biwi" and "Bitti Business Wali".

Tags:
Arshi KhanBigg BossBigg Boss 13Salman Khan
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya August 1, 2019 episode preview: Will Sarita makes Abhi and Pragya meet?

Must Watch

PT7M28S

NMC Bill: Resident doctors in govt hospitals in New Delhi observe strike