Bigg Boss16: 'Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin...,' says Salman Khan; actress cries in denial- WATCH

In a promo, he is seen schooling Sumbul saying: "She is obsessed with Shalin Bhanot."

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 03:11 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen slamming Sumbul Touqeer in the upcoming episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' over her friendship with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot.

In a promo, he is seen schooling Sumbul saying: "She is obsessed with Shalin Bhanot."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tina Datta reacts, saying: "Oh yes." Salman further added: "And I think Shalin is quite aware of it."

Shalin reacted: "She is 20 years younger to me!"

Salman added: "Itni kaunsi gehri dosti hai that you are not giving Tina 5 mins to talk to him?" Sumbul breaks down and goes on to say that she wants to go home.

To which, Salman replyed: "So leave, who has stopped you?"

