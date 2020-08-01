Binge watch Zee Theatre’s friendship day special teleplays with your gang!

It is time for Friendship Day celebrations to kick-start. In India, the first Sunday of August is celebrated as 'Friendship Day', however, due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, social distancing is the norm of the day.

Therefore, keeping the essence of friendship in mind, we bring to you the camaraderie of these stories by Zee Theatre that will make for the perfect group binge-watching session, while you’re celebrating the day.

Timeplease

Restore your faith in the phenomenon of ‘opposites attract’ with ‘Timeplease’, as the teleplay follows two individuals from completely different backgrounds who discover a common fate between them. With little choice left, they discover a new friendship by inspiring each other to make the most of the little time they have left. Starring Kitu Gidwani, Jitendra Joshi, Meghna Erande, Sonal Minocha, Aman Uppal.

Bombed

A must-watch for the young troupe finding their vibe, ‘Bombed’ follows Zameer, a young man living a farily relaxed life in a rented apartment. Apart from the single ambition to be called “Zed”, his existence includes smoking pot, playing on his PS3, playing cards with his eccentric landlady Fiona, and discussing popular culture with his neighbour Yogi. This chilled lifestyle is rudely interrupted by a maverick cop, Anti-Terrorism Squad Inspector Sudarshan Damle. Starring Amey Wagh, Aseem Hattangady, Chaitnya Sharma, Lucky Vakharia, Prerna Chawla, Siddharth Kumar.

Maya: Find Your Light

A fantasy that provides the perfect adventurous escape for your group, ‘Maya: Find Your Light’ is about a spirited 13-year-old princess Maya who shoulders the responsibility of saving her kingdom of light and its people, from the evil king of darkness. Accompanied by her reliable consort of a goofy peacock friend and a snake who works for the ‘king of darkness,’ Maya sets out on a life changing adventure through treacherous forests, mountains and villages to “find her light.” Maya’s camaraderie with her less than usual partners are all the friendly support she needs.

With the help of Zee Theatre, plays have now become easily accessible to audiences around the world on a click of a button. To watch these 100 plays, Zee Theatre is available on Zee5, DishTV Rangmanch, Tata Sky Theatre, Vodafone Play, Airtel Digital TV Spotlight, D2H Rangmanch.