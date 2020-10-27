हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol's stunning 'Aashram' in Prakash Jha web series was once a dilapidated palace - See transformation pics

The set design team of Prakash Jha productions took almost five months after initial recce and rebuilt the palace to make it into a really regal building.

Bobby Deol&#039;s stunning &#039;Aashram&#039; in Prakash Jha web series was once a dilapidated palace - See transformation pics

New Delhi: Filmmaker Prakash Jha's much-talked-about web-series 'Aashram' is now gearing up for its second season titled Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side. Bobby Deol plays the titular role of Baba Nirala, who runs his notorious religious activities from palatial Aashram. 

But did you know that this palatial built was a real-life dilapidated palace in Ayodhya called Raj Sadan? Yes! The set design team of Prakash Jha productions took almost five months after initial recce and rebuilt the palace to make it into a really regal building.

Check out the breathtaking pictures of the Raj Sadan transformation into Bobby Deol's palatial aashram:

"I saw all the possibilities of building 'Aashram' in Raj Sadan. It was perfect as per our imagination, therefore the set was easily made there. Although it was in a very shabby state but this palace was very beautiful. We were sure that no such colour will be used which represented any particular religion or panchayat. We worked on understanding the nature and then we chose the colours. The palace may have been in ruins but if this had not been the palace, then Aashram would not have been so beautiful in the making", said director Prakash Jha.

Directed by Prakash Jha, this crime drama will go live starting November 11, 2020, only on MX Player.

 

Bobby Deolaashramaashram web seriesaashram chapter 2Prakash JhaMX PlayerAashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side
