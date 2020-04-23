हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shikha Singh

Boom Boom Ciao: ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Shikha Singh announces pregnancy with adorable post

The pictures feature Shikha flaunting her baby bump, alongside her husband Karan Shah and their pet dog. She captioned the post as, "Boom Boom Ciao".

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shikhasingh

New Delhi: Actress Shikha Singh, who is best known to play Aliya Mehra in TV’s hit show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, announced her pregnancy on Wednesday with a cute post on Instagram. The pictures feature Shikha flaunting her baby bump, alongside her husband Karan Shah and their pet dog. She captioned the post as, "Boom Boom Ciao". Karan, on the other hand, also shared a set of pictures to announce Shikha’s pregnancy.

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple. TV celebs like Sargun Mehta, Kishwer Merchantt and Arti Singh shared their best wishes for Shikha and Karan.

Shikha and Karan married in 2016 after dating for some time. They are expecting their first child together.

On the work front, Shikha stars as the antagonist Aliya in the aforementioned ‘Kumkum Bhagya’,  headlined by Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia. The show recently completed six years. Shikha is also known for shows such as ‘Left Right Left’, 'Na Aana Is Des Laado', 'Sasural Simar Ka' among others.

