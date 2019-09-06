close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt teases potential 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' mini-series

Hollywood star Brad Pitt says a mini-series on his recently released film, "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood" could be on the horizon.

Brad Pitt teases potential &#039;Once Upon a Time in Hollywood&#039; mini-series

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Brad Pitt says a mini-series on his recently released film, "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood" could be on the horizon.

Pitt spoke to The New York Times about his thoughts on fame, struggles with alcoholism - an unreleased detail was published from the profile, including Pitt's confirmation that filmmaker Quentin Tarantino discussed a streaming version of "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" expand into several episodes with more footage. 

"Yeah he's talked about it. It's a pretty arousing idea," Pitt said, reports variety.com.

The actor also said as to why he thinks an episodic version of Tarantino's fantastical Manson murder story may find more success in today's streaming era. 

"...What I notice about the younger generation is that they're used to receiving a lot of information at a much faster pace, and they're more inclined to watch a short series of episodes where you can stay in it as long as you want or jump out whenever you get bored," he said.

Pitt said that while he loves the "transportive experience" of going to the movie theatre, he also feels episodic series can lend more freedom to character and story development. 

"I look at series where you can spend much more time on characters and story and explore angles you don't always get to in film," he said.
 

Tags:
Brad PittOnce upon a time in hollywood
Next
Story

Himansh Kohli not participating in 'Bigg Boss 13'

Must Watch

PT6M22S

Its been 1 month of the revocation of Article 370 from Kashmir, an atmosphere of peace around