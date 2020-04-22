Cast and crew of TV show ‘RadhaKrishn’ stranded at shooting location amid lockdown

New Delhi: The cast and crew of mythological show ‘RadhaKrishn’ have been stranded at their shooting location in Umargaon, near Maharashtra-Gujarat border, for nearly a month now, reports Mumbai Mirror. The lead actors Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, who play Krishna and Radha, respectively, are also part of the crew along with close to 180 people.

The episodes of ‘RadhaKrishn’ were being shot at Umargaon Film City when the lockdown was announced and hence, they had to stay back.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Mallika said that her mother is with her. They are staying together with the crew. Proper arrangements for food, shelter and hygiene have been made and doctors visit the set regulary to check on them.

“When the lockdown was announced, other people from my family in Mumbai advised us to stay where we are as any kind of travel was not safe at the time. We all thought it will be a matter of few days before we return to Mumbai, but now we have been staying here for the last one month,” Mallika said.

Meanwhile, Sumedh too reiterated the same points and said that the most important thing at this time is to be safe, which we all are.

“I am from Pune. Due to the shooting schedule, I get to meet my parents very less. Now, even when there is no work, we all are still away from our families,” he said.

Several stars and people have been stranded due to the lockdown, which was announced as a preventive measure to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown will continue till May 3.