हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RadhaKrishn

Cast and crew of TV show ‘RadhaKrishn’ stranded at shooting location amid lockdown

The episodes of ‘RadhaKrishn’ were being shot at Umargaon Film City when the lockdown was announced and hence, they had to stay back.

Cast and crew of TV show ‘RadhaKrishn’ stranded at shooting location amid lockdown
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@mallika_singh_official_

New Delhi: The cast and crew of mythological show ‘RadhaKrishn’ have been stranded at their shooting location in Umargaon, near Maharashtra-Gujarat border, for nearly a month now, reports Mumbai Mirror. The lead actors Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, who play Krishna and Radha, respectively, are also part of the crew along with close to 180 people.

The episodes of ‘RadhaKrishn’ were being shot at Umargaon Film City when the lockdown was announced and hence, they had to stay back.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Mallika said that her mother is with her. They are staying together with the crew. Proper arrangements for food, shelter and hygiene have been made and doctors visit the set regulary to check on them.

“When the lockdown was announced, other people from my family in Mumbai advised us to stay where we are as any kind of travel was not safe at the time. We all thought it will be a matter of few days before we return to Mumbai, but now we have been staying here for the last one month,” Mallika said.

Meanwhile, Sumedh too reiterated the same points and said that the most important thing at this time is to be safe, which we all are.

“I am from Pune. Due to the shooting schedule, I get to meet my parents very less. Now, even when there is no work, we all are still away from our families,” he said.

Several stars and people have been stranded due to the lockdown, which was announced as a preventive measure to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown will continue till May 3.

Tags:
RadhaKrishnsumedh MudgalkarMallika Singhcoronavirus lockdownCoronavirus
Next
Story

Dish TV India's OTT platform Watcho sees record surge in content viewership
Corona Meter
  • 19984Confirmed
  • 3870Discharged
  • 640Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M11S

Coronavirus Mob Attack: Police have been attacked in UP’s Aligarh