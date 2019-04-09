Catch the Indian-origin contestant and fan-favourite Alyssa Raghu on American Idol S2

The Indian-origin singing sensation Alyssa Raghu, who made it to the top 24, stole a million hearts and garnered a massive fan following with her powerful performances last year on American Idol Season 1. Her unforgettable performance on Ariana Grande's "Almost Is Never Enough” made waves with Katy Perry praising her as she said, "I'm a believer in you."

While Zee Cafe is ready to bring the second season of the coveted singing reality show, this time around too, the talented singer returned as she took the stage on fire on American Idol Season 2! Taken by surprise, the celebrated singer and judge, Katy Perry exclaimed, "My sauce!" referring to her comment for Alyssa from the previous season stating, “She's got that sauce!".

Making it to the Hollywood Week, Alyssa Raghu recently wowed the judges with her flawless rendition of Pink's 'What About Us.' With renewed vigour and an unforgettable voice, will Alyssa bring home the title of American Idol?

Watch the ultimate singing reality show American Idol Season 2 starting April 13, from 9PM to 11PM only on Zee Cafe and Zee Cafe HD.