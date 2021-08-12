Celebrate Independence Day special weekend on &flix and &PriveHD

Mumbai: Let us take the time to ponder on the history of a nation that stood united and firm against all odds. Today, we call ourselves a proud state, fortunate to live the dream of the many who stood fearlessly against the tide of time. Celebrate Independence Day, this Sunday, August 15th by feeling the free spirit and privilege through a specially curated Independence Day Special binge starting 7:30 PM on &flix and 12PM on &PrivéHD.

Freedom in our minds, pride in our hearts and great memories in our souls, let's celebrate this great nation with breathtaking titles this weekend.

Begin your day on &flix alongside Hollywood’s solo hero Mark Wahlberg in an explosive and detailed thriller in Lone Survivor. A mission gone bad, these soldiers must fight for survival in the harshest terrains behind enemy lines, in order to save themselves from the hordes of terrorists at their heel.

White House Down starring Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum sees the duo leap into action to save the American President and save the world from catastrophe. Join the 10-year long hunt for the world’s most dreaded terrorist by following analyst Maya played by Jessica Chastain and her team in Kathryn Bigelow’s Academy Award-winning film Zero Dark Thirty.

Stay tuned for day of frivolous joy and treats with all this and many more.

Like martyrs forever remembered in history for their role in the freedom struggle, in a similar way, the greatest player in the history of soccer and a role model for millions, Pelé needs no introduction. Bringing the story of this legendary footballer who began at the age of 15, &PrivéHD presents ‘Pelé: Birth Of A Legend’.

This Independence Day, rewatch some of your most favourite movies once again with ‘The Karate Kid’ starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith, Hardball and many more.

Take a seat and enjoy these fabulous movies this Independence Day weekend with Blockbusters on &flix &PrivéHD