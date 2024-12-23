Celebrating 20 Iconic Years: ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ Ushers In A Thrilling New Era

Mumbai: MTV Roadies, India’s trailblazing adventure reality show, is all set to celebrate 20 spectacular years with its latest season, Double Cross. Premiering on 11th January 2025, this landmark season brings an electrifying mix of trust games, fragile alliances, and intense challenges, promising drama like never before. Tune in every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and JioCinema to witness this adrenaline-fueled journey.

The Host and Gang Leaders

Returning to lead this landmark season is the ever-iconic Rannvijay Singha as host. Joining him are:

► Prince Narula, marking his 8th year with Roadies,

► Rhea Chakraborty, back to defend her winning streak,

► Neha Dhupia, making a bold and dynamic comeback, and

► Elvish Yadav, a youth sensation who adds fiery energy to the gang leaders’ lineup.

This year’s theme, Double Cross, ensures an unpredictable rollercoaster of emotions and betrayals, captivating both longtime fans and new viewers.

Exciting Digital-First Features on JioCinema

Elevating the Roadies experience, JioCinema introduces exclusive digital features:

► Roadies Battleground: A high-stakes digital contest offering one lucky wildcard contestant a chance to join the journey mid-season, turning the game on its head.

► Raw GD Feed: For the first time, fans can immerse themselves in the unfiltered drama of the Group Discussion (GD) sessions. Streaming Monday to Friday at 7 PM, this feature unveils the intense journey of contestants from auditions to the Roadies battlefield.

Commenting on this monumental 20th season, Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head – Youth, Music & English, said, “MTV Roadies has defined youth entertainment for 20 years, evolving into an unforgettable pop-culture phenomenon. The show is a cultural force that inspires action and ambition. This legacy has been brought alive with impactful partnerships that resonate with the Roadies spirit - Hero Karizma, Avvatar Sports Nutrition and POCO join us on this landmark season, reaching out to the show’s ever-growing pan-India audience.”

Speaking about the successful partnerships, Vivek Mohan Sharma, Head – Branded Content and MTV Properties Revenue, said, “MTV Roadies, now in its landmark 20th season, continues to be a powerful platform for brands to connect authentically with India’s dynamic Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Our partners this year – Hero Karizma, embodying the thrill of biking adventures; Avvatar Sports Nutrition, fueling energy and endurance; and POCO, blending cutting-edge technology with entertainment – seamlessly integrate their products and values into the show’s narrative. This synergy not only drives tangible engagement with the target audience but also delivers immersive, high-impact brand experiences. Roadies remains the ultimate stage for brands to build affinity and inspire action.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer (India Business Unit), Hero MotoCorp, said, "The journey of MTV Roadies began with Karizma, the motorcycle that powered the dreams of millions of adventurers across India. Karizma not only became the first partner of this groundbreaking show but also inspired its very foundation. And together, we have a shared legacy of empowering the youth and celebrating the spirit of adventure. Returning as the Title Sponsor of MTV Roadies Season 20 with our legend- Karizma XMR, we are excited to reignite this iconic partnership that played a pivotal role in shaping India’s riding culture. Karizma XMR is more than just a motorcycle—it stands as a symbol of passion, performance, and freedom. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire a new generation to embrace the thrill of riding and embody the unstoppable spirit of Roadies."

Akshali Shah, Executive Director, Parag Milk Foods, comments, “With our commitment to helping #ReconstructYourself through high-quality whey protein and sports nutrition supplements, Avvatar is thrilled to partner with MTV Roadies Double Cross, a show that embodies determination, grit, and the relentless spirit of today’s youth. At Avvatar, we stand for strength and endurance, values that deeply align with the challenges and journeys showcased on Roadies. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire the next generation to push boundaries, overcome challenges, and embrace a healthier, stronger lifestyle as they #Reconstruct their limits.”

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head - POCO India, said, “Our association with MTV Roadies Double Cross reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that keeps people ahead of the curve. It’s about equipping go-getters with the tools they need to stay connected, adaptable, and ready to embrace every challenge with confidence.”

Watch the promo here: