Chaitra Navratri 2023: TV Actors Himani Shivpuri, Rohitashv Gour, And Preity Sahay Share Their Festive Routine

New Delhi: The nine-day Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is observed in the month of Chaitra, dedicated to worshipping the nine avatars of Maa Durga. People observe fast and worship the Goddess during these days. Talking about embarking on a journey of self-reflection, worship and fasting, &TV artists share how the festival is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. These include Preity Sahay (Kamini) from Doosri Maa, Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma) from Happu ki Ultan Paltan, and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

Preity Sahay, essaying Kamini, says, “I am an ardent believer in Goddess Durga. Every day I fold my hands in front of her and pray for the well-being of my people. During Chaitra Navratri, I fast for nine days. It is one of the most divine feelings. I learned about this festival from my grandmother, and since then, I have been following its rituals religiously. From a very young age, I started fasting and praying, which has become a part of my every yearly ritual. During those auspicious days, I consume kuttu atta, singhara atta, fresh fruit, milk, and dry fruits. However, Sabudana kheer is my all-time favourite, and I eat it at least once daily. I wish everyone a very happy Navratri.”

Himani Shivpuri essaying Katori Amma, says, “During Chaitra Navratri, many people fast in North and Western India. My mother and grandmother used to fast continuously for nine days because it’s a time to make progress in your spiritual practice and invoke the energy of the Mother Goddess or purify your body-mind. It used to be nine days of avoiding salt, lentils, onion, and garlic. Everything my mother cooked was Sattvic. Now I follow the same rituals and rules of Navratri my mother and grandmother taught me. In these years, I have realised that fasting is an effective therapy to cleanse our bodies. When the body is cleansed, the mind becomes calmer and more peaceful because of the deep connection between the body and mind. Also, one diya or lamp is lighted throughout the nine days, and I take utmost care that there is enough ghee or oil in the diya all the time. I wish everyone a happy Chaitra Navratri.”

Rohitashv Gour essaying Manmohan Tiwari, shares, “During these nine days of Chaitra Navratri, I wake up early and do an early morning aarti after bathing. After my pooja, we offer bhog to Devi Maa in the form of dry fruits and nuts, milk, bananas, mishri or other fruits, and fresh flowers. My wife and I follow nine consecutive days of fasting, and the most significant thing in this religious fasting is our devotion and purity of heart to the deities. This fasting helps us pay gratitude to the Goddess, who epitomises power, determination, wisdom, strength, and purity. The food I consume during my fast is fresh fruits, dry fruits, and dishes made from flour like Kuttu, Singhara and Sabudana. Pray for yourself, your family, your friends, and this Navratri. Wishing you all a very Happy Navratri.”

