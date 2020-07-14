हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
charu asopa

Charu Asopa looks pretty in a sari, applies mehendi as she performs Shravan puja, pics go viral

Charu Asopa performed the puja amid her wedding tiff rumours with husband Rajeev Sen.

Charu Asopa looks pretty in a sari, applies mehendi as she performs Shravan puja, pics go viral
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@asopacharu

New Delhi: TV actress Charu Asopa is trending big time on the internet for two reasons - her wedding tiff rumours with husband Rajeev Sen and pictures from her Shravan puja. Rumour has it that Rajeev (Sushmita Sen’s brother) and Charu’s marriage has hit a rough patch. The duo is currently living separately - he is in Delhi while she in Mumbai - and they have also deleted pictures with each from Instagram. Amid all the speculations, Charu performed Shravan puja and shared a glimpse from the day on social media.

She draped a red sari with heavy work for the puja and festooned her look with gold jewellery, bangles and mehendi on her hands and feet. 

“May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings on everyone on this auspicious day. Happy Sawan,” she posted.

Take a look at the pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sawan ki puja... #omnamahshivaya

A post shared by Charu Asopa (@asopacharu) on

Rajeev and Charu got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in June 2019. Both of them had shared several pictures from their wedding festivities, honeymoon and family life on social media. However, the posts stand deleted now. Charu has also dropped Rajeev’s surname - Sen - from her name now.

