Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya Actor Ashish Dixit Shares His Christmas Plans: 'This Year Is Extra Special Because Of Our Daughter

New Delhi: Christmas is not just about gifts and glittering decorations; it’s about creating cherished memories with loved ones. Ashish Dixit, who plays Kartik in Sun Neo’s popular show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, recently shared his heartfelt plans for this Christmas, making it clear that the holiday season is all about family, love, and shared joy.

Ashish reveals how the festive season has taken on a new meaning ever since he became a father. Sharing his heartfelt thoughts, he said, “For me and my wife, Christmas has always been simple yet special. We would spend the day walking through festive markets, enjoying the cheerful atmosphere, and ending the evening with a cozy dinner. But this year feels extra special because of our daughter. She is at an age where everything magical fascinates her, especially the twinkling lights. Her excitement for even the smallest decorations has made us see Christmas through her eyes—full of wonder and joy. This has inspired us to celebrate the season in a bigger, more exciting way."

Ashish further added, “This year instead of just shopping and dinner, we plan to visit places that truly capture the spirit of Christmas. We want to take her to see beautifully decorated trees, sparkling lights, and festive displays. Watching her light up with happiness in such magical surroundings will be the best gift we could ask for. It’s not just about the decorations or the outings. It’s about creating moments that we’ll cherish forever—moments filled with love, laughter, and the pure joy of being together as a family. This year, Christmas feels like a beautiful reminder of how special our little family is and how much joy we bring to each other.”

'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' is a family drama that follows Vaishnavi (played by Brinda Dahal), an orphan who reveres Chhathi Maiyya (portrayed by Sneha Wagh) as her mother. The show centers on the devotion to Chhathi Maiyya, who protects and guides her worshippers through life, and celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

