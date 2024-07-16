Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya Serial: Actor Ashish Dixit Says 'Playing Kartik Is A Whole New Game'

Mumbai: Actor Ashish Dixit, who portrays the lead role of Kartik in the show ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’, described his experience playing this whimsical and unpredictable character as both unique and challenging.

The actor said that this role is helping him explore new character dimensions that he couldn't with his previous roles.

Ashish shared: “Before this show, I was always cast as a cute and innocent person, what you call the chocolate boy. But Kartik is a whole new game. He’s mature, intense, and unpredictable, with plenty of depth.”

Exploring the complexities of his character further, Ashish explained, “The story is full of twists, keeping everyone guessing his next move. When Vaishnavi enters his life, the audience gets to see his romantic side too. This role is a real challenge for me because it’s so different from anything I’ve done before.”

Ashish added, "I'm loving this character because it lets me grow as an actor through its diverse variations. Each role I've played has my own unique touch, and I aim to leave a lasting impact with this one too.”

Speaking about the show, the actor said: “‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ is doing really well, and we're receiving love not just from India but also from Pakistan and Indonesia for both the show and my character. I'm truly enjoying bringing this character to life."

‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ is a heartfelt family drama centred around Vaishnavi (played by Brinda Dahal), an orphan who reveres Chhathi Maiyya (portrayed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee) as her mother.

Recent episodes have showcased Kartik's heroic act of saving Vaishnavi and himself. However, Urmila stops Kartik by giving him another dose of medicine, causing him to lose consciousness while trying to follow Vaishnavi.

The show airs on Sun Neo.

On the work front, Ashish made his TV debut with ‘Bal Gopal Kare Dhamal’. He has starred in shows like ‘Siya Ram - Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘Dil Dhoondta Hai’, and ‘Aap Ke Sajane Se’.