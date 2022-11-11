Children's Day 2022: 'Maya: Find Your Light' to 'Daak Ghar', watch these plays to celebrate the day

New Delhi: Children's plays are a less-explored genre, despite the contributions of legends like PL Deshpande, Qudsia Zaidi, Sai Paranjpye, Poile Sengupta, and even Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore over the years to deliver enlightening tales to a younger audience. Zee Theatre has particularly selected three such plays for this Children's Day that revive the wonder, nostalgia, and magic of childhood.

Here are the three plays:

Ashok Patole's 'Shyam Ki Mummy’

The well-known Marathi playwright Ashok Patole, who is most known for his works "Maa Retire Hoti Hai" and "Ek Chavat Sandhyakaal," has always included socially significant messages in his plays, and "Shyam Ki Mummy" is no exception. The play, co-directed by Dnyanesh Bhalekar and Purshottam Berde, examines the shortcomings of the contemporary educational system and shows how Shyam, a student in the 12th grade, is denied enjoyment and joy in the quest for the maximum board exam score. Even though she works as a bank officer, his mother takes an annual leave to watch over him. See the 'outcome' of their frantic exam preparations by watching the performance. The play stars Nirmiti Sawant, Milind Phatak, Dharmaj Joshi, Rahul Kumar, and Sayali Sudhakar.

Shaheen Mistri's 'Maya: Find Your Light'

Who wouldn't want to visit an enchanting wonderland? Shaheen Mistri's evocative, musical, and inspirational drama, which tells the tale of 13-year-old Maya, liberates one's creativity. She is the princess of the 'Kingdom of Light,' and she has been charged with putting an end to the wicked king of darkness. She embarks on a quest that ultimately transforms her life, accompanied by a silly peacock and a cherished snake. The performance, which is fully performed by young actors, emphasizes the value of 'finding your light,' listening to one's inner voice, having confidence in oneself, and being brave against the obstacles. Khushi Chauhan, Prasad Kela, Priyanka Patil, Rutuja Bhoite, Shlok Sadlapurka, Yash Agarwal, and Aniket Sahani are among the actors who appear in the film, which was co-directed by Sanaya Bharucha and Laurent Festas.

Rabindranath Tagore's 'Daak Ghar'

'Daak Ghar' is one of the poignant plays that Rabindranath Tagore produced for young readers. It was written in 1912, is situated in rural Bengal, and explores the mind of Amal, an orphan youngster who has an incurable illness. His sole window serves as his only window to the outside world, and one day he learns that the King would soon be opening a "Daak Ghar," or post office, next to his home. He starts daydreaming about being a postal and meeting the King right away. To find out whether Amal's dream is ever fulfilled, see the play. The drama is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, a National Award-winning director, and has Krish Chhabria, Saurabh Goel, Kumar Rajput, Kishor Chandra Srivastava, and Anupriya Goenka among its cast.