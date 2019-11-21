Chinese fan in Mumbai to meet 'Vighnaharta Ganesh' actor Nishkarsh Dixit

Mumbai: Child artiste Nishkarsh Dixit, who plays lord Ganesh in "Vighnaharta Ganesh", was pleasantly susprised when a fan from China came to India, specially to meet him!

The fan named Baille Lee had reached out to Nishkarsh on Instagram. She asked Nishkarsh to meet her for a Mumbai darshan along with the meeting.

"First of all, the most surprising was the fact that people watch 'Vighnaharta Ganesh' in China! I was delighted that people in China love my acting so much. Lee is such a sweet person, and all the gifts she got are just wonderful.

"She got Ganesha themed gifts for the entire cast, and, me being the youngest, I got the maximum share. I loved all of it. I took her on a Mumbai darshan trip and she enjoyed the street food. The time spent with her was worth it and I wish to meet her in future."

"Vighnaharta Ganesh" airs on Sony TV.