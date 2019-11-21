close

Vighnaharta Ganesh

Chinese fan in Mumbai to meet 'Vighnaharta Ganesh' actor Nishkarsh Dixit

The fan named Baille Lee had reached out to Nishkarsh Dixit on Instagram. She asked Nishkarsh to meet her for a Mumbai darshan along with the meeting.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/TV show still

Mumbai: Child artiste Nishkarsh Dixit, who plays lord Ganesh in "Vighnaharta Ganesh", was pleasantly susprised when a fan from China came to India, specially to meet him!

The fan named Baille Lee had reached out to Nishkarsh on Instagram. She asked Nishkarsh to meet her for a Mumbai darshan along with the meeting.

"First of all, the most surprising was the fact that people watch 'Vighnaharta Ganesh' in China! I was delighted that people in China love my acting so much. Lee is such a sweet person, and all the gifts she got are just wonderful.

"She got Ganesha themed gifts for the entire cast, and, me being the youngest, I got the maximum share. I loved all of it. I took her on a Mumbai darshan trip and she enjoyed the street food. The time spent with her was worth it and I wish to meet her in future."

"Vighnaharta Ganesh" airs on Sony TV.

 

