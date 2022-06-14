New Delhi: Popular television actor Hrishikesh Pandey, better known for playing Inspector Sachin in the successful fiction crime series CID, met with an untoward incident. He recently boarded an AC bus in Mumbai for a local sightseeing tour with family and ditched his car, only to get robbed off his cash, cards and other important items.

Hrishikesh Pandey told Indianexpress.com, "It happened on June 5 and we took a bus from Colaba to visit a few places. While initially I was not supposed to join them, since everyone from my family was here, I jumped at the idea and left my car to board public transport. It was slightly crowded that day and I didn’t even realise when someone took out everything. I did reach the police station to file a report but when do you ever get these things back? However, I have blocked my cards and applied for duplicates, as I had to travel to my hometown soon."

When asked to react to the memes ( as he played a cop on the show) which flooded social media soon after this news went viral, Hrishikesh Pandey said, "Yes, it is very ironic. I was in disguise to avoid being mobbed. I am sure the robber didn’t know he was taking off my things. So clearly disguise doesn’t work for me. I am just thankful that they did not get a chance to use my cards and cause me further loss."

The actor has reported the incident at Colaba Police Station as well as Malad Police station.

Recently, the CID team including Dayanand Shetty (Sr Inspector Daya), Aditya Shrivastava (Sr Inspector Abhijeet), Dinesh Phadnis (Inspector Fredricks), Shraddha Musale (Dr Tarika), Janvi Chheda (Inspector Shreya), Ajay Nagrath (Sub-Inspector Pankaj) had a reunion of sorts and pictures were shared online as well.

Hrishikesh Pandey aka Inspector Sachin has also worked in TV shows such as Maa Vaishnodevi, Hamari Betiyon Ka Vivah, Koi Apna Sa, and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, among others.

He was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34.