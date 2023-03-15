CID TV show producer Pradeep Uppoor Dies Due To Cancer, ACP Pradyuman AKA Shivaji Satam Mourns Demise

New Delhi: Popular television show C.I.D producer Pradeep Uppoor succumbed to cancer. He was battling the disease for quite some time and breathed his last in Singapore, reportedly. Reacting to the unfortunate incident, CID lead actor and senior TV star Shivaji Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman on the show, mourned his demise. He shared a post on social media, extending condolences.

Shivaji Satam wrote: "Pradeep Uppoor, ( the maker, pillar of CID ) ….. an ever smiling dear friend, honest & upfront, magnanimously generous to the core ..… a long long wonderful chapter of my life comes to an end with your exit Boss …love you & miss you buddy".

Late Pradeep Uppoor produced many shows on TV including horror series Aahat, CID, Supercops vs Supervillains to Satrangi Sasural among others.

Another CID actor Narendra Gupta, who played the role of Dr Salunkhe, also mourned his demise. Chak De India fame Tanya Abrol wrote, “Even if I met him only a few times . This makes me sad to the core . May your journey ahead be peaceful Uppoor sir . Om shanti.”

Many fans reacted to the sad news and extended condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

May his soul rest in peace!