topStoriesenglish2583702
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
CID PRODUCER

CID TV show producer Pradeep Uppoor Dies Due To Cancer, ACP Pradyuman AKA Shivaji Satam Mourns Demise

CID Producer Dead: Pradeep Uppoor produced many shows on TV including horror series Aahat, CID, Supercops vs Supervillains to Satrangi Sasural among others.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 08:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CID TV show producer Pradeep Uppoor Dies Due To Cancer, ACP Pradyuman AKA Shivaji Satam Mourns Demise

New Delhi: Popular television show C.I.D producer Pradeep Uppoor succumbed to cancer. He was battling the disease for quite some time and breathed his last in Singapore, reportedly. Reacting to the unfortunate incident, CID lead actor and senior TV star Shivaji Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman on the show, mourned his demise. He shared a post on social media, extending condolences. 

Shivaji Satam wrote: "Pradeep Uppoor, ( the maker, pillar of CID ) ….. an ever smiling dear friend, honest & upfront, magnanimously generous to the core ..… a long long wonderful chapter of my life comes to an end with your exit Boss …love you & miss you buddy".

Late Pradeep Uppoor produced many shows on TV including horror series Aahat, CID, Supercops vs Supervillains to Satrangi Sasural among others.

Another CID actor Narendra Gupta, who played the role of Dr Salunkhe, also mourned his demise. Chak De India fame Tanya Abrol wrote, “Even if I met him only a few times . This makes me sad to the core . May your journey ahead be peaceful Uppoor sir . Om shanti.”

Many fans reacted to the sad news and extended condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Live Tv

CID producerPradeep Uppoorpradeep uppoor deadCID producer diesCancerPradeep Uppoor deathACP PradyumanShivaji Satamnarendra gupta

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle
DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government
DNA Video
DNA: 'Banking Crisis' in America
DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!