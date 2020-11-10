हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rajeev nigam

Comedian Rajeev Nigam's son dies on his birthday, heartbreaking post will leave you teary-eyed

Rajeev Nigam's son died on November 8, the day on which comedian celebrates his birthday.

Comedian Rajeev Nigam&#039;s son dies on his birthday, heartbreaking post will leave you teary-eyed
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@rajeev.nigam.777

New Delhi: Actor-comedian Rajeev Nigam's son Devraj died on Sunday, November 8, the day he celebrates his birthday. Rajeev took to Facebook to share a heartbreaking note on his son's demise along with a photo of them together and wrote, "What a surprise birthday gift... mera beta Devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate... pagle aisa gift koi deta hai...." 

Read Rajeev Nigam's post here:

What a surprise birthday gift... mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate... pagle aisa gift koi deta hai....

Posted by Rajeev Nigam on Sunday, November 8, 2020

A couple of years ago, Rajeev had shared that Devraj was critical and was on a ventilator. He had asked his fans to pray for his son's health. "Mera beta kal se bahut critical hai ..ventilator pe hai..aap sab log uske liye pray karein....ki wo jaldi swasth ho jaaye...," Rajeev has captioned his post.

Mera beta kal se bahut critical hai ..ventilator pe hai..aap sab log uske liye pray karein....ki wo jaldi swasth ho jaaye...

Posted by Rajeev Nigam on Thursday, May 10, 2018

Meanwhile, in August this year, the comedian lost his father. Rajeev's friends and fans had posted tributes for his father on his Facebook timeline.

Live TV

Rajeev Nigam is best known for the comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 2'. He later appeared on TV shows such as 'Comedy Circus' and 'Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai'.

Tags:
rajeev nigamrajeev nigam son diescomedian rajeev nigam
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14: From bringing back Sidharth Shukla to Rubina-Abhinav kiss - tactics so far!
  • 85,91,730Confirmed
  • 1,27,059Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,09,13,451Confirmed
  • 12,63,089Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M30S

Bihar Result 2020: NDA continues to lead in Bihar Election results