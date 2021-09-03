Comedian Sidharth Sagar found in bad state under drugs influence, mother reveals he's bipolar, rushes him to rehab

New Delhi: A young comedian, Sidharth Sagar, who shot to fame with his impressive comic timing and mimicry acts on Comedy Circus - Chinchpokli To China. Reports of him being under drugs influence surfaced online and fans were worried to know that he has yet again got into substance abuse.

According to Times of India report, the stand-up comedian, who is currently seen on 'Comedy show' judged by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan went missing from the sets recently. On August 26 night, Mumbai police cops found him in a bad state. The officials then called his mother, who was in Delhi.

She reportedly has now admitted Sidharth Sagar to a rehab.

His mother told TOI, "Not many are aware that he was undergoing treatment for bipolar and he used to have hallucinations. I tried to balance his life and got him till here. I had always told him that the more popular you get, the more enemies you will make in the industry. I had always taught him to lead a balanced life and not to run behind money. For me peace is the most important thing and I had told him that. We can feed you your entire life but don’t want to see you again in a bad state. I will fight for my son till my last breath and not let anyone come in between. If it would not have been urgent I would have never travelled to Delhi. I am not sure if it is because of drugs or because he had stopped his treatment for bipolar. That I will only get to know him when I speak to him when I come back to Mumbai."

Earlier in 2018, his missing reports surfaced online and he released a video stating that last few months have been very difficult for him and he will address the media shortly in a day or two. Sidharth also thanked the people who supported him in tough conditions. He mentioned that ever since his 'missing' reports have gone viral, he has been getting several phone calls and text messages.

He battled substance abuse and recently came back to work.

Sidharth is best known for his quirky stand-up acts. He was first seen on Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe along with Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri. The trio won the comedy show that year. He was then seen playing the lead role in comedy show 'Pritam Pyare Aur Woh'.

He made his debut in Comedy Circus - Chinchpokli To China. Sidharth started working as a stage artiste from a very young age reportedly.