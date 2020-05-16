Comedienne Bharti Singh shares how short-video platforms are game-changers amid lockdown

New Delhi: Ace comedienne Bharti Singh is a known face on television. She not only tickles your funnybones with her kickass oneliners but also manages to bring a smile on the faces of the audience amid lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. Be it her TV shows, gags, stage shows or any other act, Bharti has her dedicated fanbase who loves to watch her perform.

Recently, she explored the short-video platform VMate and collaborated for a campaign amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown. In an interview with Zee News Digital, Bharti Singh elaborated on her lockdown routine, upcoming shows and how her recent campaign benefits users.

Q. What keeps you busy during the lockdown?

A. Since we are confined inside our homes, I am keeping myself busy with household chores. Sweeping, mopping, dusting, washing clothes and utensils - we are doing everything ourselves and spending the time. It’s fun too since I am getting to do all these works after ages.

Q: How has your collaboration with the VMate app been so far? Share your experience

A. I collaborated with VMate for the campaign because I really liked the concept behind it. The campaign offers people to make earnings simply by creating videos. There are many people out there who have lost their source of income because of the national lockdown. VMate’s campaign provides them with an opportunity to earn money that can help them lead their lives in these trying times.

Q: Will you be coming up with more challenges and campaigns on VMate?

A. This was my first collaboration with VMate and it was a wonderful experience. The fact that the campaign was designed to benefit common people made it even more special. So the start with VMate has been excellent, and if similar good opportunities come my way through VMate, I would definitely consider them.

Q: How hard has lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak affected your work?

A. This coronavirus and lockdown have affected all of us in some way or the other. The world was running smoothly when suddenly this virus arrived and stopped everything from functioning. A city like Mumbai, which is known to never shut down, was also compelled to come to a halt. In fact, the whole world has practically come to a standstill. The entertainment industry has been among the most affected, especially those who earn daily wages. In this lockdown, they have no means to earn their livelihood. we are helping as much as possible.I just hope this ends soon.

Q: Any future project announcements on TV or films?

A. I am doing, ‘Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine’, already. Both Harsh and I are part of the show. In fact, Harsh is busy throughout the day coordinating with the writers and editors for the show.