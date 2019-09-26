Confirmed! Aamna Sharif to replace Hina Khan in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'

New Delhi: Hina Khan is a popular face on Indian television and became a household name with her 8-year long association with the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She has a huge fan base with millions of followers and her pictures and videos are often going viral on social media.

The actress made her comeback to daily soaps with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2' in which she played the role of Komolika. However, much to the disappointment of her fans, Hina had to quit the show.

Since then, speculations about who will replace the actress have been surfacing. The wait is now over as Aamna Sharif, who has earlier worked in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kahiin Toh Hoga', will be replacing Hina in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2'.

The actress confirmed the news to Times of India and said, “The reason for the break was the need to reinvent my personal life. It would have been easy to stay in my comfort zone and come back with a love story, but that wouldn’t have satiated me as an actor. It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor,"