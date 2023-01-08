CONFIRMED: Farah Khan to enter the 'Bigg Boss 16' house, filmmaker calls Priyanka and Shalin the Deepika-SRK of this season!

New Delhi: This week, the family of the contestants will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. Many were seen in yesterday's episode including Shiv's mom, Nimrit's dad and others. Now, it is confirmed that Sajid Khan's sister and filmmaker Farah Khan will also enter this week and make things lighter and more fun in the house.

Farah has brought a lot of food into the house, veg pulao, khatta aloo, yakhni pulao and even burger for Abdu. She told Sajid Khan's friends Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik how she has found three more brothers in them. Farah calls Priyanka Choudhary the Deepika Padukone and Shalin Bhanot the Shah Rukh Khan of BB 16.

The family members of the contestants will stay with them for the upcoming week. Many more ups and downs will be seen this week and fans are guaranteed to get a lot of entertainment.

Currently, the celebrities fighting it in the house this time are Sreejita De, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanit, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chaudhary, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare.

