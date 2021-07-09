हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

CONFIRMED! Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 15' gets a new name, set to stream on OTT before TV

The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of Bigg Boss OTT by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks, and exit from the show.

CONFIRMED! Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Bigg Boss 15&#039; gets a new name, set to stream on OTT before TV
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: The next season of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss" will stream its first six weeks on OTT and then make a gradual shift to television. The new season will be called "Bigg Boss OTT" and will arrive early this year.

"Bigg Boss OTT", which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks and exit from the show.

Ferzad Palia, Head of Voot Select says: "At Voot, experiences and innovation around content are at the forefront of our strategy. 'Bigg Boss' has witnessed tremendous success over seasons and has grown to become India's biggest entertainment property. The launch of Bigg Boss OTT on Voot is another step towards solidifying our 'Digital First' approach as an organisation. We are confident that our loyal fans and subscribers will enjoy a truly world-class experience through our 24 hour Live feeds, interactivity and gaming offerings."

Actress Shweta Tiwari, an ex-Bigg Boss contestant and winner of "Bigg Boss 4", is excited about the OTT streaming of the show.

She says: "I'm extremely excited to know that my favourite reality show is arriving early this year. For me, Bigg Boss was a life-changing experience. Not only did it let the audience know me beyond my persona as an actor, but ended up teaching me to be more patient, tolerant and yet assertive. It also gave me friends like family. I watch 'Bigg Boss' every year, but I think that as an audience member, I am going to have more power than ever before to be the real judge of the show. That makes this OTT launch absolutely thrilling."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Bigg BossOTTVootSalman KhanBigg Boss OTTShweta Tiwari
Next
Story

TV and film actress Shagufta Ali suffering financial crunch gets aid from Rohit Shetty, Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane 3 team!

Must Watch

PT9M21S

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over violence during nominations of UP Block Pramukh Election