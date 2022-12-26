topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Cute Alert! 'Bigg Boss 16' house to welcome a special new member, 'Maahim'

On the demand of the housemates, Bigg Boss has brought in a new member that is a dog, named Maahim inside the house. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 07:57 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' is going to witness a new entry but not a wild card contestant this time. Instead, it is going to be a St. Bernard.
  • On the demand of the housemates, Bigg Boss has brought in a new member that is a dog, named Maahim inside the house.

Trending Photos

Cute Alert! 'Bigg Boss 16' house to welcome a special new member, 'Maahim'

New Delhi: Popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' is going to witness a new entry but not a wild card contestant this time. Instead, it is going to be a St. Bernard.

On the demand of the housemates, Bigg Boss has brought in a new member that is a dog, named Maahim inside the house. As there are Christmas and New Year celebrations going on, Bigg Boss said this week will be dedicated to all the housemates and asked everyone about what they miss while staying inside the house.

Bigg Boss questioned everyone who missed their family. Everyone raises their hands. Bigg Boss replied but this is not going to be a family week.

Then, he asked, who all missed home-cooked food and when all the housemates raised their hands, he said they wouldn't be getting it. Finally, he enquired if anyone longed to see their pets, and the housemates immediately raised their hands expressing their wish to meet their pets.

To this, Bigg Boss answered that this wish will be fulfilled and he introduced a pet, a dog inside the house. So, now there is a Saint Bernard inside the house. Bigg Boss said: "She is a new sadasya (member) in the house. Her name is Maahim."

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 new dogDog in Bigg Boss 16

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022