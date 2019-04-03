Dayaben aka Disha Vakani to get replaced on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', makers hunt for new face

New Delhi: There's sad news for Disha Vakani fans as their favourite actress, who is seen on the popular show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' might not return as the iconic Dayaben. The makers, in fact, have started hunting for a fresh face to the play the lead character.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' producer Asit Kumarr Modi told Bombay Times, “I will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. No one is bigger than the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will go on with a new face, because the family is incomplete without Dayaben.”

Dayaben aka Disha Vakani took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. Now, it has been a long hiatus and the makers will have to show Dayaben's character return eventually.

Asit Kumarr Modi was asked about Daya's return by Indianexpress.com, and he replied saying, “There are women who take maternity breaks and then resume work. We have given Disha leave and now we cannot wait more so will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. We will have to replace her, for the audience who have waiting for Daya’s return. And as it’s said, the show must go on.”

Disha got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.