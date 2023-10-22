Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Open Koffee With Karan 8, Make First Joint Appearance After Marriage

New Delhi: Fans of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in for the best treat ever from their favourite couple. The duo have come together for the opening episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show - 'Koffee With Karan ' Season 8.

As the new season begins and we await the lineup of guests that will come on the show, the news of Ranveer-Deepika appearing on the show's first episode has taken the cake.

From those who were on the sets of the shoot or have watched the episode already share how candid and heartfelt their conversation together was. As per reports, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Ram Leela" which was the first film that they came together for.

Their chemistry onscreen was so loved that the director went on to cast them together in his next movie as well, 'Bajirao Mastani'. The third time he featured them in a film together was 'Padmaavat'.

They are the most loved couple in B-town. Each time they are together even on a red carpet, they create magic.

Super excited to watch their episode on the new season of 'Koffee With Karan'!