Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone talks about her love for Goa on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Actress Deepika Padukone along with her 'Gehraiyaan' co-stars Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will be seen talking about their upcoming film in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Deepika Padukone talks about her love for Goa on &#039;The Kapil Sharma Show&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Deepika Padukone along with her 'Gehraiyaan' co-stars Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will be seen talking about their upcoming film in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The cast along with the director Shakun Batra also share about the fun experience they had on and off camera much to the delight of the viewers.

 

During an engaging banter with the cast, host of the show Kapil Sharma asks Deepika to reveal her reason behind her love for Goa.

Kapil asks Deepika if she actually wanted to take the cast to Goa to bond or in reality she wanted to go on a holiday to which, Deepika jokingly says, "Nahi bus aise hi holiday pe jana chahati".

Kapil then adds that Deepika has a special place for Goa and she really enjoys being there, she even shot for the film, 'Finding Fanny' in the pristine state.

Deepika adds, "Ha bachpan mai mein bahaut mein goa jaati thi toh mujhe laga ki hum sab saath mein challenge."

The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

