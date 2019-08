Los Angeles: Singer Demi Lovato is all set to make her comeback as an actor with the upcoming season of "Will & Grace".

Lovato on Tuesday took to Instagram to share the news among her followers.

"Will & Grace & Demi," she wrote along with a photograph from the sets.

The show will mark Lovato's first on-screen role since her work in Netflix's "From Dusk till Dawn: The Series" in 2016, reports "usmagazine.com".

She will also be seen in movie "Eurovision".