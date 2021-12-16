Devoleena accuses Rashami Desai of targetting Sidharth Shukla, picking up fights with him in Bigg Boss 13

NEW DELHI: Things have been turning bad to worst for friends-turned-foes Deboleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai, who are currently seen as contestants in Bigg Boss 15. They are seen calling each other out and putting accusations against one another in the show.

However, in the last episode, Deboleena went a step ahead and accused Rashami of doing the same thing to her what she did to Sidharth Shukla, without directly naming the late actor.

Without directly mentioning Sidharth in her speech, Deboleena said how Rashami targeted him and picked fights with him in Bigg Boss 13, and is now doing the same with her. Warning Rashami, Devoleena said, "Harkaton se baaz aa jao Rashami. Jo tum kar chuki ho na gandagi, wo hi gandagi tum mere sath mat karo. Ek ke sath tum tabhi kaar chuki thi, now you’re trying to do it with me."

Rashami, who did not react to the allegations from Deboleena, was later seen expressing her distress with Shamita Shetty. She tells Shamita that what Deboleena told her in context with Sidharth wasn't required as he is no more. Also, she said that Debo too did the same thing with him in season 13 and so should not say such things on camera in this season.

Fans were quick to notice Deboleena's indirectly mentioning Sidharth and started giving their opinions. While few attacked Debo for using Sid's name on the show to benefit her game, others sided with her and stated Rashami would never learn from her mistakes.

A user wrote, "#devoleenabhatacharjee was also part of bullyign #sidharthshukla I like devoleena but she should not just blame #rashamidesai devoleena was also nasty with him and many others in bb13 she has changed now, but she was also not a saint back then #tejran."

Another wrote, "What a snake this #DevoleenaBhatacharjee is. Evil and vile person from head to toe. Itne din se friendship ka natak kar rahi thi #RashamiDesai ke sath."

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai were co-stars in daily soap 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. However, the duo made news for their contant fights on the sets. In the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth and Rashami shared a sweet-hate bond. Their intense fights and heated arguments in the house had led several people including celebrities to wonder if the two were in a relationship before.

