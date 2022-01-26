Devoleena Bhattacharjee to undergo surgery for her injury during Bigg Boss 15 task- Watch!

Bigg Boss 15 evicted contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has to now undergo surgery for her injury which took place during her stay in the house.

During one of the Ticket To Finale task, Devoleena and Rashami stood for around 19 hours, balancing themselves on the pole. Later, the former fell from the pole and got an injury.

Post her eviction, Devo came in LIVE Chat and gave the update about her health and also whom she wants to see lifting the Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

During the session, she broke down and shared with her fans as soon as she came out of the Bigg Boss house she underwent for an MRI on January 25.

She shared with her fans, "My health is serious. 19 ghanta bhaari padh gaya...That fall...injury zyada ho gaya hai. I would have to get admitted on Thursday and will be operated on Friday.”

Devoleena further stated, "I will fight this but am tensed about it. It's just that I need your prayers. I wanted to talk to you all before getting admitted."

"Time kharab chal raha hai but is mein bhi kuch acha hi hoga mera," she added.

She further stated that for her there is only one winner that is Pratik Sehajpal. She also said he was and will be the only winner for her and also clarified that she said bye to him before leaving the house as her fans asked her why she didn’t met him before leaving the house.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 15 has reached its final leg and the recent one to get evicted from the show is none other than the queen of Entertainment Rakhi Sawant.

The actress was spotted outside her gym on Wednesday morning and had all smiles for the paparazzi.

Currently, the housemates who are still fighting for the trophy include – Pratik, Nishant, Rashami, Shamita, Karan and Tejasswi.

Who will take the trophy home, well only time will tell?

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be happening on Jan 29 and 30 January, at 8pm only on Colors.

Till then, stay tuned and keep watching this space for all the updates related to Bigg Boss 15.