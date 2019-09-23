Devoleena, Siddharth to be part of 'Bigg Boss 13'

Mumbai: The launch of the 13th season of the controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss" is just around the corner, and a few celebrities' names have already been confirmed who will be seen participating this time.

A few days ago, two official promos were released in which "Balika Vadhu" fame actor Siddharth Shukla and "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya" actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee are seen making their presence felt.

In one of the promos, ex-contestants Kamya Punjabi and Vikas Gupta are seen introducing Devoleena. Though her face was not displayed.

According to several reports, Koena Mitra, Vivian Dsena and Shivin Narang will also be part of the show.

"Bigg Boss 13" will start on September 29. The set of the show is being erected in Mumbai this time, unlike the past 12 seasons when it used to be in Lonavala.