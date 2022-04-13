New Delhi: Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red after falling in love with each other inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, where Tejasswi emerged as the winner and Karan was the second runner-up. The rumours of the two having a roka ceremony have been going around for sometime now. It all started after Karan was spotted outside Tejasswi’s house along with his parents with a tilak on his forehead. It was later revealed that the two families had gathered only to celebrate Tejasswi’s parents’ wedding anniversary. However, with his recent interview Karan has again raised speculations among ‘TejRan’ fans.

When Karan was asked in an interview with ETimes, if he and Tejasswi have been rokafied, the actor gave a cryptic response, neither confirming nor denying the news. “I give subtle hints and answer their queries in thode cryptic way and jinko samjhana hota hai Woh Samajh jaate hai," he told ETimes.



On being asked if there is pressure from his family to get married soon, to this he responded, “No, there's no pressure from my family’s side for marriage. Unka bus chale toh Abhi kara dein… no pressure on both of us for marriage. There are a lot of things to do. She’s also working, I am also working.”.

The actor claimed that with him and Tejasswi, everything fits perfectly. “It is one of the most important things to take out time for your partner but there are other factors also. There’s a lot more to a relationship. With me and her (Tejasswi) everything keeps coming together, it perfectly fits together. That’s probably what makes our relationship beautiful. A relationship is about uplifting each other, growing together, evolving with each other and that is what’s happening with us,” he shared.

On the work front, Karan is currently hosting ‘Dance Deewane Junior’ and Tejasswi is helming the role of Pratha in ‘Naagin 6’.