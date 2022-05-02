हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DID Super Moms

'DID Super Moms 3': Remo D'Souza joins panel of judges

'DID Super Moms' third season is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV.

&#039;DID Super Moms 3&#039;: Remo D&#039;Souza joins panel of judges

Mumbai: Ace Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza will be joining as one of the three judges on the upcoming dance reality show 'DID Super Moms 3'.

It will be giving a chance to mothers who have always been dance enthusiasts to showcase their talent.

Remo says: "All the super moms, get ready as we are coming to your city for your auditions in order to give you a chance to showcase your talent and achieve your dreams through 'DID Super Moms'."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

The on-ground auditions will start soon in the coming weeks in Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.

The second season was judged by Govinda, Geeta Kapoor, and Terrence Lewis and was hosted by Karan Wahi. The first season had Mithun Chakraborty, judge Marzi Pestonji, and host Jay Bhanushali.

'DID Super Moms' third season is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DID Super MomsRemo D'SouzaZee TV
Next
Story

Lock Upp Day 65 written updates: Saisha Shinde reveals she had sexual relationship with leading fashion designer

Must Watch

PT9M43S

Khabren Khatakhat: Decision will be taken on Navneet Rana's bail plea today