Did You Know: Big B kept Karwa Chauth fast for wife Jaya Bachchan!

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 02:26 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he used to observe Karwa Chauth for his wife, actress Jaya Bachchan in the initial years of their marriage, on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'.

Ruchi, who is a media analyst from Gurugram, talked about the advantages of getting married to a childhood friend as she knows everything and one need not to pretend.

She also said that this year she kept her first Karwa Chauth after marriage and was shocked to know that her husband also kept the fast for her.

"This year was my first Karwa Chauth and in the morning when I prepared breakfast for my husband, he said he won't eat as he is also keeping fast for me."

Big B added to the conversation: "In the beginning I also used to keep fast, but later left it."

To this Ruchi replied: "Everyone says that in the initial years of marriage we used to do this and all but later left it. I am scared if the same happens with us!"

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

