हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pratik Sehajpal

Did you know BB 15 first runner-up Pratik got THIS special gift from Salman Khan?

Pratik Sehajpal who emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15 has been garnering immense love and appreciation from all the corners of the world. 

Did you know BB 15 first runner-up Pratik got THIS special gift from Salman Khan?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Pratik Sehajpal who emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15 has been garnering immense love and appreciation from all the corners of the world. 

But did you know Pratik has received a special gift from his favourite mentor and Bigg Boss host which is none other than Salman Khan. 

Yes, Pratik has received a white T-shirt from his favourite mentor as a goodwill gesture, which he wore throughout the after-party of the show. 

Later, he also shared the picture with Salman on his social media handle and also shared this special news with his fans and loved ones. 

 

He wrote, “Thank you for all the love and support and also the T-shirt Bhai.
I hope you're proud of me.
@beingsalmankhan
Dreams come true just gotta have faith..”

In the picture, Salman and Pratik can be seen posing for the shutterbugs. 

Pratik also shared a video thanking all his fans for all the love and affection that they have given him in such a small span of time. 

 

He also shared a picture with his both strengths – his mother and sister on his social media handle. 

 For the unversed, BB 15 winner was announced on Sunday evening (January 30) where Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner and Pratik was announced as the first runner-up.

 

Karan Kundrra emerged as the second-runner up while Shamita Shetty was at the fourth position. Finalist Nishant Bhat opted to take Rs 10 lakh briefcase and walk out from the race to the finale.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pratik Sehajpalspecial giftSalman Khanwhite T-shirtTejasswi Prakashbigg boss 15 winnerBB 15
Next
Story

Tejasswi reacts to Gauahar's dig at her BB 15 win: 'Should cry foul over previous seasons’ results too'

Must Watch

PT19M

Nirmala Sitharaman to present fourth budget