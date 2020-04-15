Did you know Ibrahim Ali Khan once visited Kapil Sharma's show and this pic is proof!

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is completing his higher studies and is yet to enter the showbiz world, but buzz around him is already palpable. In fact, he has several fan pages dedicated to him on various social media platforms.

Recently, a fan club posted a picture of Ibrahim from the sets of ace comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma. Yes! and that too when he was really young. We are sure none of you must have seen Ibrahim on the sets of this show.

Check it out here:

Probably he accompanied either of his parents who must have graced the show for movie promotions.

Ibrahim and sister Sara Ali Khan's fun videos are loved by the fans.

Sara made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'. Younger brother Ibrahim is currently completing his higher education and is often seen playing cricket with his pals when in town. Ibrahim looks like a carbon copy of daddy cool Saif Ali Khan and reminds us of his younger days.

With focus right now on studies, guess there's still time before any major announcement regarding his movie debut is made official.