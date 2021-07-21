Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal role was rejected by Rajpal Yadav?

New Delhi: Little did anyone know that popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's one of the lead characters of Jethalal was first offered to Bollywood star Rajpal Yadav. Yes! the classic comic actor rejected the role and recently opened up on it.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan on his radio show, Rajpal Yadav praised Dilip Joshi, who is playing Jethalal currently on the show, and said, "Nahi, Nahi. Jethalal ka character ki pehchaan ek achche adakaar, ek achche kalakaar ke haathon hui aur main har kirdaar ko kisi kalakaar ka kirdaar maanta hoon."

"Humlog ek manoranjan ki market mein hai toh main kisi kalakaar ke kirdaar mein apne kirdaar ko fit nahi karna chahta. Toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo bhi kirdaar bane, jo Rajpal ke liye bane, unko karne ka saubhagya mile, lekin kisi doosre kalakaar ke rachaye basaye kirdaar ko kabhi nibhaane ka mauka nahi mile", he added.

Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah first premiered in July 2008. The lead cast includes Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani (who has been on a maternity break), Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, among various others. It is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and is based on Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah by Taarak Mehta.

Rajpal Yadav will next be seen in Hungama 2, along with Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaffrey.