close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Game of Thrones

Did you notice this Indian actor in Game of Thrones?

After the Game of Thrones season 8 final epiosode was aired, the show's cast took to social media and expressed gratitude towards the makers. 

Did you notice this Indian actor in Game of Thrones?
Photo Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular shows on television, Game of Thrones has fans all around the world. The show aired its last episode on May 20, 2019 and it was the end of an era for its fans. Even though the last season left many fans disappointed, people still feel connected to the epic series.  After the Game of Thrones season 8 final epiosode was aired, the show's cast took to social media and expressed gratitude towards the makers. 

What caught our attention is actor Staz Nair's Instagram post. The hunk of an actor who played the Dothraki chief in Game of Thrones is an Indian. His hometown is Kerala, as revealed in the post.

Check out Staz's post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by STAZ NAIR.  (@staz.nair) on

The caption is, "From Womb to Tomb... THANKYOU @hbo and everyone involved. Can’t help but feel a little at a loss right now, I had just stopped living in a corridor when I booked @gameofthrones so it represents SUCH a transition in my life that I will always be so grateful for. GOT also allowed me to reconnect with my Indian heritage, it’s such an honour to be a part of so much pride, the hometown (Kerala) support has been so humbling so Thankyou to all of my malayali/Indian people. 
I hope those who haven’t watched the last episode enjoy it. Thankyou for all your support throughout the years, a production is only ever as successful as its fanbase Is passionate - you guys helped turn this show into the legacy its become and its an honour to be a part of that. S"

Nair isn't the only Indian origin actor in the show. Actress Indira Varma, who played Ellaria Sand is also half-Indian by birth

Tags:
Game of ThronesGOT 8Game of Thrones final season
Next
Story

Emilia Clarke studied Hitler for 'Game of Thrones' finale speech

Must Watch

PT6M51S

News 50: Watch Top 50 news of the hour