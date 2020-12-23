हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
donal bisht

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame Donal Bisht reveals how a director from south 'once asked her to sleep with him for a role'

Donal Bisht opened up on a few scarred incidents which shattered her dreams initially but she never gave up and was determined to make up through her own hard work. 

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame Donal Bisht reveals how a director from south &#039;once asked her to sleep with him for a role&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Telly actress Donal Bisht went on to become a famous face on small screens after quitting her journalism job in Delhi. The young and pretty actress has had the opportunity of working in several hit shows on her own merit. 

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Donal Bisht opened up on a few scarred incidents which shattered her dreams initially but she never gave up and was determined to make up through her own hard work. 

“There was this one time when I was selected for a show, the money was finalised, the dates were given, but then I was dropped out of the project suddenly, citing that the channel wanted another actress. At that time, my family and I were convinced that the entire industry was fake and that people in Mumbai only lie. But then, my hunger for acting couldn't keep me away from the auditions for long. It led to another incident when a filmmaker, who was apparently from the south film industry, asked me to sleep with him for a role. I immediately filed a police complaint against the person because I worship my work. Even though the struggle will be a bit more, I was sure that I'll only make my way into the industry in the right way,” she said.

However, later when she finally moved to Mumbai, she managed to get work on her own merit and met good people. 

She was first seen in 2015 show 'Airlines', followed by series Twist Wala Love. She was then seen in Kalash-Ek Vishwaas by Balaji Telefilms. 

Ek Deewaana Tha, Laal Ishq, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji are a few TV shows she featured in. 

 

 

